Nata Lee Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie In New Selfie

Nata Lee has been keeping her Instagram fans tantalized with many sexy snaps, and her share from today was a sexy selfie. She struck an interesting pose in skimpy lingerie.

The model took the photo in a well-decorated white room. She leaned back on a low stool and rested her head and shoulders on the edge as she raised one hand in the air with her phone. Her feet were on the ground and she arched her back slightly.

Nata’s ensemble included a black polka-dot teddy with a nude base. It had a soft hem at the bottom with a very short skirt, and her black thong peeked through. She also rocked a leather accessory that cinched at her waist with a garter belt with dual garters that hugged her thighs. There were silver buckles throughout, and she wore a pair of matching heels with ankle straps with silver accents on her heels.

Nata’s pose and ensemble emphasized her curvy bare booty and her large thigh tattoo was hard to miss.

Behind her were tall windows with sheer flowing curtains. In particular, there was a high gray pedestal with white and pink flowers that added pops of color to the otherwise monochrome look.

Nata’s face was mostly obscured by her hand and was cropped out in the frame, but it was possible to see that she was glancing toward the mirror.

She tagged three of her other Instagram profiles in the post.

The update was shared nine hours ago, and it’s received over 249,200 likes so far. Her fans rushed to the comments section to leave plenty of nice compliments.

“The sexiest and most special girl,” raved an admirer.

“Oh. Well now I feel really inadequate You look amazing,” wrote a second social media user.

“I have to buy a dictionary, because since I saw you, I was speechless. How beautiful these beautiful angel,” gushed a third follower.

Others responded to her caption.

“Absolutely Love those heels,” declared another devotee.

Nata tantalized her fans with another video update four days ago. She stood in front of a white chair and placed her hands on it as she arched her back. The model angled toward the camera and left her bare derrière on show. She rocked a bra, thong, and knee-thigh boots in the post.

She accessorized with a matching hat with a small brim. The short clip featured her moving slightly before glancing down toward the floor.