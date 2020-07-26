Nata Lee Puts Incredible Bod On Show In Skimpy Lingerie In New Selfie

Nata Lee has been keeping her Instagram fans tantalized with many sexy snaps, and her share from today was a sexy selfie. She struck an interesting pose in skimpy lingerie.

The model took the photo in a well-decorated white room. She leaned back on a low stool and rested her head and shoulders on the edge as she raised one hand in the air with her phone. Her feet were on the ground and she arched her back slightly.

Nata’s ensemble included a polka-dot teddy with a nude base and black polka-dots throughout. It had a soft hem at the bottom with a very short skirt, and her black thong peeked through. She also rocked a leather accessory that cinched her waist with a garter belt with dual straps that hugged her thighs. There were silver buckles throughout, and wore a pair of matching heels with ankle straps with silver accents on her heels.

Nata’s pose and ensemble emphasized her bare curvy booty and her large thigh tattoo was hard to miss.

Behind her were tall windows with sheer flowing curtains. In particular, there was a high gray pedestal with white and pink flowers that added pops of color to the otherwise monochrome look.

Nata’s face was mostly obscured by her face and cropped out in the frame, but it was possible to see that she glanced towards the mirror.

She shared three of her Instagram profiles via tags, including @n.lee.007, @n.lee007, and @007natalee.

The update was shared nine hours ago, and it’s received over 249,200 likes so far. Her fans rushed to the comments section to leave tons of nice compliments.

“The sexiest and most special girl,” raved an admirer.

“Oh. Well now I feel really inadequate You look amazing,” wrote a second social media user.

“I have to buy a dictionary, because since I saw you, I was speechless. How beautiful these beautiful angel,” gushed a third follower.

Others responded to her caption.

“Absolutely Love those heels,” declared another devotee.

Nata also tantalized her fans with another video update four days ago. She stood in front of a white chair and placed her hands on it as she arched her back. The model angled her back to the camera and left her bare derrière on show, and rocked a bra, thong, and knee-thigh boots. Plus, she accessorized with a matching hat with a small brim. The short clip was of her moving slightly before glancing down towards the floor.