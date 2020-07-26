Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’ Won’t Contain Any Joss Whedon Footage

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is making its way to HBO Max next year, and it will be an entirely different experience than the one fans were treated to in 2017. Coinciding with the virtual San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, a Justice Con was held by fans and director Zack Snyder sat down to discuss what can be expected when the movie is finally debuted next year.

The panel discussion, which is available to watch in full on YouTube, ran for almost an hour, and Snyder dove into just about everything. One major takeaway for the evening: the Snyder Cut will not use any of Joss Whedon’s footage. The Avengers director took over Justice League after Snyder had to step away due to a family tragedy. The film was a major let down to excited moviegoers, but Snyder promised he won’t be using any footage in his cut that he didn’t shoot himself.

“I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph,” he admitted.

“That is a f*cking hard fact,” he continued “I literally would blow that thing up if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release — which again, famously, I literally have never seen — would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theater.”

To say Snyder was upset with the Justice League which made it to theaters would be an understatement. Even though he has never seen the Whedon cut, he seems to agree with the viewers that it was not-so-great. These sentiments from the visionary promise that what is delivered next year will be a completely different experience, something DC Comics stans are praying for.

Snyder never specifically mentioned Whedon in his comments, but by clarifying that he wouldn’t be using anything he didn’t shoot, was an obvious dig at the fellow director. There has been a lot of tension surrounding the Justice League cast and Whedon lately after Cyborg actor Ray Fisher said the director had abusive on-set behavior. He also called him “gross” and “unprofessional.”

Snyder also released a short clip of never before seen footage, where Superman briefly meets Alfred. The Batman butler is working on a vintage car when Clark Kent stopped in for a visit, donning an all-black outfit which has been driving fans absolutely insane.