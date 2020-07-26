Saweetie Stuns In Sexy Black Bikini In Poolside Snap

Saweetie has been sharing a ton of new and varied Instagram updates, but her newest share today is arguably one of the flirtiest ones as of late.

The rapper posed on the ground next to a sparkling blue pool and rocked a sexy black bikini, propping herself up with her left hand and lied on her left side on light gray concrete. She closed her eyes and raised her right hand in the air, showing off her incredibly eye-catching manicure.

Her bikini top had an off-the-shoulder cut with a cutout on one side and a long sleeve on the other. Her cleavage peeked through and she wore it with a pair of matching black bottoms. These had straps that rested high on her hips and a hint of her derrière was visible.

Saweetie wore her hair up in a glamorous bun with a slick side part. She accessorized with a pair of triangle-shaped earrings, a short gold necklace, and a bold matching bracelet.

Her red manicure popped in the shot, and her extra-long nails were curved and embellished with sparkling accents. She gave credit to celebrity nail stylist CustomTnails via a tag in the post.

Behind Saweetie was a view of the pool, and the bright sunlight drenched her figure and left her skin glowing.

She tagged many people who worked behind the scenes to make the picture possible, including New Jersey makeup artist, @beatbytwiggy and celebrity stylist Bryon Javar.

The update was only posted 50 minutes ago, but it’s already garnered over 175,900 likes. Her fans seemed to love the share and headed to the comments section to post their messages.

“Icy girl stay serving us LEWKS!!” exclaimed a follower.

“Wow wow wow,” gushed a second devote, quickly adding: “maybe my favorite look?”

Many people responded to her sassy caption.

“Ight 1. be pretty 2.be pretty 3.be pretty,” declared a third supporter.

“When do classes start I’m trying to learn a thing or two,” wrote an admirer.

“Icy university starts this fall I’ll be posting classes soon,” respond the rapper.

Additionally, Saweetie showed off her incredible physique in another photoset that she posted on July 16. She was photographed alongside her boyfriend Quavo for a GQ photoshoot and rocked a sexy cut-out dress. It featured thick straps, a plunging neckline, and cutouts on her sides. Her cleavage was on display and the ensemble hugged her hips. It had a long hem that fell on the ground and she accessorized with sparkling earrings, a necklace, bracelets, and rings.