Addison Rae Easterling Shows Off Her Figure While Modeling American Eagle Jeans

Addison Rae Easterling is partnering up with American Eagle.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling treated her fans to some stunning new snapshots on Instagram on Saturday, July 25. The 19-year-old social media sensation is partnering up with the popular American Eagle clothing brand and is currently promoting their back-to-school campaign.

Easterling included a GIF that featured a collage of various snapshots of her showing off American Eagle’s new back-to-school line. She stood with her back facing the camera as she snapped a photo of herself in a mirror using her phone. She wore a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans with a slight rip in the back pocket. She paired the jeans with a black short sleeved top with ruffled sleeves and white flowers.

Other photos in the background featured Easterling trying out new poses, and lounging on her white bed spread while modeling the clothing. She wore her long brown hair down in waves and showed off a bright red manicure and large gold hoop earrings.

She included two additional GIFs within the post, each one with more photo collages. Easterling could be seen posing in her Los Angeles, California, room, with stacks of clothes and various decor visible behind her.

In her caption, Easterling expressed just how much she loves the new American Eagle dream jeans, which she is wearing in the photos. She discussed just how comfortable the jeans are and encouraged her followers to check out the new line.

The post quickly accumulated a plethora of likes, surpassing 1.6 million likes in less than 24 hours. This is no surprise as Easterling boasts a massive online audience with 23.9 million followers on Instagram alone.

Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the outfit and her stunning looks. Others reached out in hopes of earning a comment or reply from the social media sensation.

“Wow! These photos and edits are amazing,” commented one person, referring to the artistic style of the snapshots.

“I’m definitely going to pick up a pair of these jeans for myself! You look gorgeous!” another fan gushed.

“This collection is amazing like you,” wrote one more person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling’s rather newfound fame and social media status has allowed her to secure brand deals with other big name companies in addition to American Eagle. These companies include Shein, L’Oreal Paris, and others.

She also recently launched a podcast with her mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling. The podcast is entitled Mama Knows Best.