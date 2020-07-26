Marli Alexa Flaunts Her Hot Bod In A Nude Bikini For A Day In The Sun

Marli Alexa took to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to share yet another sexy snap with her adoring fans. The model let it all hang out as she flashed her curves during a trip to Hodges Bay Resort and Spa.

In the racy pic, Marli looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a scanty nude bikini. The top featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a deep neckline that flashed her ample cleavage while tying in the front.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the pic.

She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck a pair of sunglasses on top of her head, and a gold bracelet on her wrist. She also opted for a chunky heeled shoes.

Marli posed with her body turned to the side. She had one knee bent and placed her foot in the air behind her. She had one hand resting at her side as the other was placed near her chest. She arched her back slightly and looked away from the camera with a sassy expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background of the shot, plenty of greenery and some pink flowers were visible.

She wore her blond hair parted down the center. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers seemed to go wild for the sultry snap. The post collected more than 14,000 likes within the first nine hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“Absolutely breathtaking and perfect,” one follower gushed.

“You are very beautiful. Your eyes captivate me. Have a great weekend,” remarked another.

“Maybe the best look ever!” declared a third person.

“Beautiful!! You’re so pretty!!! Have a great day!!!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear shy when it comes to putting her enviable curves in the spotlight for the camera. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, racy tops, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a soft purple corset top and some tight jeans. To date, that post has earned nearly 15,000 likes and over 200 comments.