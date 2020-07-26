Dolly Castro Sizzles In Tiny Gold Bikini At The Riviera Maya

Dolly Castro has been sharing new snaps from the Riviera Maya in Mexico since a couple of days ago on Instagram, and they’ve been all of herself in bikinis. And in her most recent share from today, she struck a dynamic pose in a beaded gold bikini that left her curves on show.

The photo has proven to be popular and has racked up over 72,800 likes in the past two hours. She was photographed outside on a light tiled or wooden walkway and wore a swimsuit and a loose shirt.

Dolly stood facing the camera at a diagonal and raised her hand as she was apparently playing with pieces of her hair. She held up a glass of a red drink in her right hand and closed her eyes with a flirty hint of a smile on her face.

Her tiny bikini had a classic cut, and her tiny top barely covered her chest and left her cleavage, sideboob, and a hint of her underboob bare. It featured matching-colored beads that added dimension to her look. Her matching bottoms were a tiny thong with nude straps with long ties that fell down the side of her curvy hips. She also rocked a white dress shirt that she left unbuttoned.

Dolly’s pose left her bare booty on show, along with her muscular abs. She wore her hair down in a casual middle part with some of her locks blowing in the wind, and she accessorized with a pair of eye-catching Chanel earrings. These featured the iconic brand logo in gold.

The walkway had a short fence on either side, and short palm trees lined the area.

Dolly’s admirers headed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Yesss Bella love this,” raved a follower.

“You look amazing gorgeous,” declared a second fan.

“The Nicaraguan queen you’re so amazing I have never understood I’ve been in Nicaragua 20 times and never seen any girl nearly insanely close to how gorgeous and beautiful you are and not only that I think you’re really cool from your social media…,” wrote another social media user.

And yesterday, Dolly posted another eye-catching photo of herself lying on her stomach. She posed on a white lounge chair and propped herself up with her arms. Her tiny black string bikini had very thin straps and she gazed at the camera with a flirty expression. She wore her hair in a middle part and opted for gold hoop earrings with the Louis Vuitton logo. In the caption, she noted that she was alongside her husband.