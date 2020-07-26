Bebe Rexha Shows Off Cleavage In Black Designer Bralette In Digitally-Altered Photo

Bebe revealed that she's been working on her photo-editing skills.

Bebe Rexha brought the heat to her Instagram page on Saturday with a stunning photo that found the “Meant to Be” hitmaker flaunting her figure in an all-black ensemble.

Bebe, 30, admitted that her picture had been digitally edited, but what she had changed was the background of the image. The original photo was uploaded to her Instagram stories and can be seen here until it expires. Bebe was posing on her knees on what appeared to be a white couch or chair. She was indoors, but the manipulated image made it look like she was posing outside in front of a gorgeous sunset. She explained that she chose the pink, orange, and yellow sky background because she was “feeling” it.

The singer’s outfit had a sporty vibe. It included a bralette that boasted skinny shoulder straps and a wide plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on full show. Branding on the under-bust band identified the skimpy top as a T by Alexander Wang design. She teamed the bralette with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings. The skintight bottoms accentuated her trim waistline and hourglass shape.

The “Say My Name” songstress wore the same layered necklaces that often appear in her social media photos. One of them was a gold medallion on a long chain. The large pendant dangled between her breasts. Her other necklace featured a bee-shaped charm. She also sported a delicate gold choker.

Bebe was wearing her blond hair down, and it was slightly curled under at the ends. She posed with her legs spread and her hands on her thighs as she angled her head to the side and directed her eyes away from the camera. Her lips were parted, and the overall effect of her pose was that she looked fierce and sultry.

Bebe’s fans have liked her latest Instagram upload over 300,000 times thus far, and they’ve responded to her post with upwards of 1,500 messages.

“You are the queen Bebe!” gushed one fan.

“You are one fine looking woman,” another compliment read.

“Damn girllll you got it going on!!” wrote a third admirer.

“A singer, songwriter, producer, women rights activist and a graphic designer? HERE FOR THAT,” stated a fourth supporter.

Bebe has fully embraced an athletic aesthetic as of late, and many of her social media photos and videos feature the singer rocking sporty ensembles. In a set of photos that were snapped during a seaside bike ride, she rocked a Fila crop top and a pair of leopard-print leggings with a scrunched seat that drew attention to her curvy derriere.