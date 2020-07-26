Corrie Yee Opts For A Revealing Bikini While Hanging By The Pool In Tulum

Corrie Yee left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram pic on Saturday morning. The brunette bombshell showcased her fit figure as she revealed that her current location in Tulum wasn’t a bad place to spend quarantine.

In the racy shot, Corrie looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy bikini. The strapless top featured a beaded floral material that helped to cover her bare chest underneath of the see-through nude material. Fans got a peek at her abundant cleavage and toned arms in the racy garment.

The bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her petite waist in the process. She added a brown crochet cover up around her booty, which helped to spotlight her legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the photo.

Corrie posed next to a large tree. She had her hip pushed to the side and one knee bent as she raised her hand near her collarbone. She arched her back and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the pic, a swimming pool and tons of trees could be seen.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. She had the long locks styled in sleek, straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers seemed to fall in love with the shot. The post garnered more than 9,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages during that time.

“Always in spectacular shape, babe!” one follower declared.

“Wow absolutely stunning love!! Being quarantined with you would be incredible!” another gushed.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful view,” a third social media user wrote.

“You truly are the most beautiful woman to ever step foot on the planet. It’s incredible to see your posts each and every day. Love u boo,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing some skin in her posts. She’s been known to sport racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in nearly all of her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently piqued the interest of her fans when she rocked a teeny white lingerie set that showed off her round booty and legs while she posed near a bathtub. To date, that photo has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 400 comments.