Paula Manzanal Displays Her Enviable Cleavage In A White Tank Top

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal took to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 25, and treated her 2 million fans to a casual, yet sexy, photo.

In the snapshot, the model could be seen rocking a revealing white tank top with Bang energy drink’s logo printed on it. The top featured a low-cut neckline and thin straps. As a result, Paula showed off an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her admirers. She teamed the top with a pair of black leggings which boasted mesh patches on the thighs.

Paula opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades. She wore her blond tresses in soft waves, letting her long locks cascade over her back, shoulder, and bosom.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in her hometown of Lima in Peru. The photoshoot took place indoors, in a room that had wooden flooring. Several drawer tables could also be seen in the background.

Paula could be seen sitting atop a white, faux fur rug. She struck a side pose, folded one of her knees, tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and flashed a smile. She held a plate of fruits in her hands, while another plate could be seen lying over the rug that contained lots of greens and some meat.

Paula added a caption in Spanish and tagged Life Cafe Peru in her post for acknowledgement. Within seven hours of posting, the picture garnered about 18,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her followers flocked to the comments section and shared more than 1,100 comments to praise Paula’s amazing body and her pretty face, particularly her smile.

“I am booking a flight to Peru and coming to see you right now,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are looking spectacular, my baby,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. Will you marry me, please?” a third admirer remarked, totally ignoring that the model is already married.

“Maybe my house is not a palace, but I would like you to be my princess!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “incredible,” and “great smile,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Aside from Paula’s regular admirers, several other models also liked and commented on her picture to show appreciation, including Brooke Lynette, Vicky Aisha, and Avital Cohen.

Paula seems to be on a hot picture-posting spree this week. Only a day ago, she shared another steamy snapshot on her timeline in which she was featured rocking a very tiny bikini while soaking herself wet under an outdoor shower.