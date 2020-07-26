Morgan Ketzner Soaks Up Some Sun In A Red & White Bikini With A Striped Blouse

Morgan Ketzner went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The model showcased her enviable curves while soaking up some sun in the town of Stillwater, Minnesota.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a tiny red and white bikini. The top featured thin straps and was mostly covered with a beige striped blouse that fell off of her shoulders and clung to her chest.

The bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while exposing her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in full view for the shot.

Morgan posed outdoors in front of a garden lush with green plants. She has one arm wrapped around her midsection as her other hand came up to touch her face. She arched her back slightly as she closed her eyes and titled her head towards the sky. In the background, plenty of green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed back away from her face. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over both of her shoulders.

Morgan currently boasts more than 483,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of whom flocked to the post to share their love by clicking the like button over 6,000 times within the first seven hours after it was published to her feed. Her fans also took to the comments section to leave over 320 remarks on the photo during that time.

“MORGAN, YOU ARE GORGEOUS,” one follower declared.

“You know you always look incredible but here you truly go way beyond incredible I can’t even think of a word that can describe how gorgeous you look,” another wrote.

“You are my Sunshine Beautiful Girl,” a third social comment read.

“You’re the best and most spectacular girl in the United States,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to flashing her petite figure in revealing outfits for her online posts. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight pants in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a teeny white bikini with a knotted top, which showcased her bronzed skin perfectly. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 11,000 likes and over over 520 comments to date.