Bru Luccas Declares Everyday Is ‘National Bikini Day’ In A Tiny Neon Set

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.2 million Instagram fans racing yet again after modeling a revealing new bikini set in a sultry double-photo update.

The top was a classic bandeau style with a rectangular neckline that left little of Luccas’s cleavage to the imagination. Her décolletage was supported by the tiniest strings which tied behind the model’s neck in a halter cut. In addition to ruching along the center of the garment, the top also featured a ruffled edge for a fun accent. Last but not least, a peek-a-boo opening in the center of the bust revealed even more of the model’s skin.

Luccas coupled the bikini top with matching bottoms. The bottoms were skimpy enough to expertly show off nearly all of her tanned and toned legs. Side strings tied around her hips and were pulled up toward her waist to further accentuate her enviable hourglass figure.

The color of the swim set was a bright neon green, and the shade not only added a major pop of color to the picture but also highlighted the Brazilian’s bronzed glow.

Luccas completed the look with a pair of trendy black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the summer sun. Her long brunette locks were styled into a straight windswept look, and a deep part upped the bombshell factor of the photos.

The setting for the shots was a picturesque beach that was geo-tagged as San Diego, California. Luccas stood on the sand, letting the ocean and famous pier offer a stunning backdrop.

In the first of the two shots, Luccas brought her arms to her head as if to tame her hair against the breeze, looking down as she shyly smiled. In the second, Luccas brought down her right arm and beamed into the distance.

Fans went wild over the sultry new shots, and awarded the upload over 85,000 likes and more than 450 comments.

“Everything perfect!” raved a fan, emphasizing the sentiment with several heart-eye faces, applauding hands, and fire emoji.

“Goddess lady,” added a second, along with a plethora of red rose symbols.

“Can we get an up close shot to verify the quality of work?” teased a third cheeky follower.

“Wow,” added an awestruck fourth, concluding the comment with the hallelujah hands emoji.

This is far from the first time that Luccas has floored her followers this week. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after modeling a tiny black thong and work boots.