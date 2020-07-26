Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Lauren Burnham Enjoy A Child-Free Date Night

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham enjoyed a much needed couple night.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Burnham enjoyed a date night out this weekend as a couple. Luyendyk took to Instagram on the evening of Friday, July 25 to share a sweet snapshot taken during the outing.

The pair looked extra happy and in love as they sat at a table outdoors and smiled for the camera. Luyendyk wore a collared shirt with a black and white speckled design. Meanwhile, Burnham wowed in a spaghetti strap top with lace. The former reality television star wore her long blond hair down in loose waves and appeared to have on some light, natural looking makeup.

Burnham rested her hand on the white tablecloth in front of her and showed off the impressive brand new ring she got as a gift from her husband. The ring is a diamond band called a eternity band. It is met to represent an eternal love of one another, even in the darkest of times.

A glass of rosé wine was visible in front of Luyendyk while Burnham had a glass of white wine. In the caption of the post, Luyendyk noted that this was the first date night out they had enjoyed together child-free since March, prior to the quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair share a 1 year old daughter named Alessi and thus don’t get a lot of alone time anymore. The former Bachelor concluded his caption by expressing his feelings for his wife.

The post racked up plenty of likes, surpassing 62 thousand. The many fans of the couple took to the comments section to compliment them on the adorable photo and to share how much they admire them as a duo.

“I’m so glad you made the right choice. It’s hard to listen to our hearts at times, but you certainly did!” wrote one person, referencing Luyendyk’s choice to pursue a relationship with Burnham after the show concluded, despite much controversy.

“You must be treating her right. She looks so happy!” wrote another fan.

“Beautiful picture of you two! Love you both tons and enjoy following your life,” remarked one more person.

The couple have been through some heartbreak in recent months. This past spring, they revealed publicly that they had suffered a miscarriage. The pregnancy was unexpected, yet both parents were excited to give their daughter a sibling, according to The Inquisitr. The pair still plan to expand their family even though it will be taking a little longer than they expected.