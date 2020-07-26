Witney Carson Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson took to Instagram on Saturday evening to show off her baby bump, the first such update of this nature since announcing her pregnancy earlier this week. Witney and her husband, Carson McAllister, are expecting their first baby in February. The DWTS star was looking fabulous in this new upload.

Witney stood angled to the side as she showed off her pregnant figure for the first time on her Instagram page. She had one leg bent and edged forward a bit, her toes pointed in full dancer mode. She looked down as she placed one hand on her hip and the other over her belly.

The DWTS pro dancer had her blond hair pulled back into a low, messy bun, and several loose wisps framed her face. She wore sunglasses along with what appeared to be a casual crop top and pink bikini bottoms.

The waistband of the bikini bottoms sat right below Witney’s growing belly. The top left her midriff fully exposed, showing that she was still in absolutely incredible shape as she shifts into her second trimester.

In her caption, Witney noted that she is now 15 weeks along. She thanked everybody for all of the love they showed her with the announcement and noted that she and husband Carson are very grateful.

“OH MY GOSH. Such a cute little baby bump. Pregnancy looks so beautiful on you already!!! You are glowing Wit,” someone commented.

It did not take long for Witney’s post to be flooded with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

“Many congratulations! You look amazing!! I love that you & @lindsarnold will have babies close together,” a fan noted.

Several of Witney’s followers made reference to Lindsay Arnold’s pregnancy. Dancing with the Stars fans know that the two dancers have been best friends for much of their lives. It just so happens that Lindsay is also expecting her first child, a girl, with husband Sam Cusick in November.

“You are going to be an amazing mama!” another fan of Wit’s said.

“You look SO CUTE with that lil bump Wit, still can’t believe you and @lindsarnold are BOTH pregnant together Ahhhh,” yet another person declared.

The geotag of the Dancing with the Star pro’s post suggested that she was in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and she seemed to be standing on a balcony overlooking a gorgeous lake. The 26-year-old was glowing and looked tickled to be starting her official string of photo updates as this exciting process plays out.