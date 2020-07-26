Jessie James Decker Celebrates ‘Wine O’Clock’ In A Sexy Crop Top

Country crooner Jessie James Decker surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a selfie taken at home when she was ready to enjoy “wine o’clock,” as she mentioned in the caption. Jessie flaunted her petite figure in a matching set from her own clothing brand, Kittenish, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture so her fans knew where to get the look.

The ensemble Jessie wore was a stunning deep orange shade that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The top featured a v-neck neckline that had a bow detail on the chest, and revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The look had short sleeves and dipped lower on the sides than in the middle, but it still managed to expose several inches of her chiselled stomach.

She paired the crop top with matching high-waisted bottoms. The waistband settled right at her natural waist, emphasizing her slim figure, and the fabric draped over her hips before clinging to her sculpted thighs and calves.

Jessie appeared to be in her bedroom, as a large bed covered in neutral white and gray linens was visible in the background. Several other details of the space were visible as well, including a set of large floor-to-ceiling windows with black frames and white curtains in front of them. There was a large textured rug underneath the bed, which Jessie had one foot on as she snapped the selfie.

Though she was simply hanging out at home, Jessie did add a few accessories, including a pair of earrings and some slide-on heels. She held her phone in one hand and a stemless wine glass with a small amount of red wine in the other. Her hair was styled in a tousled, effortless look and she had a serious expression on her face as she took the selfie.

Jessie’s followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her Saturday night activities, and the post received over 33,200 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 248 comments from her eager audience.

“My spirit animal,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“HOW ARE YOU SUCH A BABE?!?!?” another follower exclaimed.

“Love that outfit!!” a third fan added.

“Smoke show, mama!!” another commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

Jessie frequently shows her Instagram audience new pieces from Kittenish by modelling them herself, flaunting her trim figure at the same time as she shows off the pieces. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a one-shoulder pale pink bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms from her clothing company.