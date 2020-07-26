Celeste Bright Gets Soaking Wet While Posing Seductively In A Tiny Green String Bikini

Celeste Bright went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her fit figure while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the steamy shot, Celeste looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny green string bikini. The soaking wet top clung tightly to her chest and boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they showed off her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a thick gold chain around her neck.

Celeste posed in the water with her knees below the surface. She placed one hand in the water next to her as the other tugged at her bikini bottoms. She pushed her hip out and arched her back as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the photo, a cloudy blue sky, and birds could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the locks in damp strands that fell down her back.

Celeste has amassed more than 664,000 followers on her social media account. Many of those fans made short work of showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 35,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 420 messages during that time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDE_PMeFm_8/

“You freaking babe,” one follower wrote.

“Ummmm what how are you real??” another stated.

“You are the most amazing view girl!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“This bathing suit, that pose, your eyes. Where do I start. You are truly amazing my darling. Just stunning all the way around,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for rocking racy looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy tops, scanty lingerie, and other revealing ensembles in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a teeny black two-piece with chain straps that hugged all of her enviable curves. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, the upload has raked in more than 27,000 likes and over 400 comments.