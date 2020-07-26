Camila Bernal Stuns In Bandeau Bikini, Shows Off Her Voluptous Booty: ‘Let’s Get Away’

Columbian bombshell Camila Bernal uploaded a new video to her Instagram page on Saturday evening that drove her fans wild. Filmed to promote Bang Energy drinks, Camila showcased her voluptuous figure with an emphasis on her thighs and booty.

She wore a white bikini decorated with what appeared to be polka-dots or animal print. Her swimsuit was composed of a bandeau that displayed her cleavage and high-cut thong bottoms. The stunner left her long hair for the promotional video, allowing her locks to flow down her backside.

The video began with Camila sauntering toward the camera upon exiting what looked like a pool house. She wore a serene expression on her face as she tucked some loose strands behind her ear. Her killer thighs, long legs, and bare midriff were all visible for her 1.3 million Instagram fans to admire.

From her slow-motion walk, the clip cut to a close-up of her Bang Energy drink, which happened to be in Frosé Rosé flavor.

Then, the footage showed more of her walking; this time, she smiled brightly at the videographer as she continued toward the pool area. A few seconds later, the camera filmed Camila from the back, treating her supporters to a stunning peek at her famous backside. She then paused to take a sip of her drink while her hair seemed to get swept up in a breeze.

The remainder of the clip showed her walking around before finding a dark blue wraparound couch, which she perched on, letting her curvy rear bulge against the seat. Seductively, Camila peered over her shoulder with a cheeky grin on her face and ran her fingers through her hair. She also took additional sips of her beverage while striking a few poses to model her curvy figure.

It did not take long for thousands of people to watch the sexy footage. In less than an hour of being posted, it earned more than 5,000 views and over 2,200 likes.

Dozens of the beauty’s fans flocked to her comments section to compliment her and praise her good looks.

“No one here paid attention to the bang let’s be honest,” wrote one fan.

“You’re absolutely beautiful gorgeous stunning you’re a true queen an angel,” raved another alongside a lengthy string of adoring emoji.

“Always appreciate you for the tushie pose,” chimed in a third admirer, trailing their compliment with heart-eyes and sunglasses emoji.

Last week, Camila could not resist flaunting her fantastic booty while wearing a yellow thong bikini.