Contortionist Sofie Dossi And Lexi Rivera Demonstrate Their Flexibility In Stunning Photo

Sofie Dossi bent her body so that her ankles were beside her neck.

Sofie Dossi showed off her incredible contortion capabilities in another photo that amazed her fans, but she wasn’t the only one who was bending her body into an uncomfortable-looking position. For her latest trick, she was joined by another 19-year-old social media sensation, her fellow Instagram star Lexi Rivera.

The two flexible young women both wore black leggings and white sneakers to perform their stunt. Most of Sofie’s torso was hidden from view, but it looked like she was wearing a red shirt. Her collaborator was clad in a black tank top.

Sofie was photographed demonstrating one of her signature spine-bending stunts. She was lying with her chest resting on a small patch of grass between two large concrete tiles. Her back was curved so that her rear-end was right behind her head, and her feet were flat on the tile in front of her. Her arms were wrapped around her ankles, which were beside her neck. While her pose looked like it was difficult to hold, she didn’t appear to be phased at all. She flashed a big smile at the camera as she held her head up and gazed directly at its lens. Her long, curly hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Lexi was behind Sofie, and she was performing a pose that required strength and balance, as well as flexibility. She was doing a handstand, but her back and knees were bent so that her feet were hovering just over her head. Her chin was right over Sofie’s groin area. She was giving the camera a small smile, but her eyes were directed sideways. She wore her brunette hair pulled up in a topknot.

Sofie’s 3.6 million Instagram followers showed her just how impressed they were with her latest collaboration by pressing the like button on her post more than 126,000 times over the span of four hours. They also took to the comments section to express their admiration for the former America’s Got Talent star.

“One beautiful picture, and a whole lot of talent!” wrote one admirer.

“You inspire me so much Sofie,” another message read.

“Y’all are very beautiful and talented Sofie,” a third fan chimed in.

“How do you get your back so bendy?” a fourth commenter wanted to know.

Sofie occasionally teams up with other content creators to perform amazing stunts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her most recent collaborators was actually Lexi’s older brother, YouTube star Brent Rivera. He sat on her stomach while she did a back bend without placing her hands on the ground.