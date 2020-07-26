Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan Show PDA In A Sunflower Field

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan looked happier than ever while posing in a sunflower field.

Former Bachelor star Peter Weber and his girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, exuded happiness while posing in a sunflower field. Weber took to Instagram on Saturday, July 25, to share two stunning snapshots from their outdoor outing that captured the pair showing some PDA.

Weber wore a plain gray T-shirt and a backward baseball cap. Meanwhile Flanagan sported a white tank top that showed off her toned arms. She protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of large brown sunglasses and accessorized with a thin gold necklace, gold hoop earrings, and several rings on both hands.

The 28-year-old lawyer wore her dark brown hair in a half updo, the top portion held back with a scrunchie.

The first photo included in the post was taken from a distance, and tall, bright yellow sunflowers partially concealed the couple from view. Flanagan stood facing Weber, her arms wrapped around his neck while he rested his hands at her waist. They stared at one another lovingly, their faces only inches apart.

The second photo was taken closer up. Weber stood behind Flanagan, his arms wrapped around her while he kissed her cheek. Flanagan beamed at the camera, appearing happier than ever.

Weber’s post surpassed 100,000 likes only a few hours after it was posted. The former reality television star has a total of 2 million followers on the platform overall. His fans took to the comments section to compliment him on the stunning snapshots. Others expressed how much they liked the pair as a couple and were glad they found one another.

“Absolutely love the two of you together! Some people are just meant to be. Happiness and good vibes from South Africa!” wrote one person.

“Peter never gave up on finding love! So happy for them and their families!” another fan commented upon the post.

“Your guys’ story is so sweet! I think you are the cutest couple and I think you were brought together by fate,” one person remarked.

“I knew you guys were going to be together!! Rooting for forever for you guys,” one more fan commented.

Flanagan and Weber’s journey to find love was anything but an easy one. At the conclusion of his season, Weber got engaged to a different woman, Hannah Ann Sluss, and had already sent Flanagan home. However, things did not ultimately work out between him and Sluss and the engagement quickly ended.

After the show, Flanagan and Weber reconnected and were able to work through their problems, as The Inquisitr previously reported.