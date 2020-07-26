Gabrielle Union Slays In Plaid Bralette While Posing With Hubby Dwyane And Baby Kaavia: ‘Wade World’

Gabrielle Union looked absolutely amazing in new photos that she shared via her Instagram page Saturday evening. She posed with her husband Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia, and she hyped that this was all about “Wade World.”

The initial photo in Gabrielle’s new post showed her standing with her husband and daughter. They were all quite straight-faced as they stood next to one another, with Dwyane wearing a unique ensemble of garments and their baby girl in something simple, cozy, and black.

While the NBA icon’s outfit was definitely one that demanded attention, many would likely say that Gabrielle’s was the winner in this trio of looks. She tagged clothing designer Samantha Black, and this outfit was a combination of three new Sammy B. pieces.

The former America’s Got Talent star wore the red and blue plaid bralette that had drawstrings that tied behind the neck. It had a knot in the center and allowed Gabrielle to show off some of her curves.

The gorgeous 47-year-old went all the way with this Sammy B. look, adding the matching wide-leg pants and an oversized shirt. The top had yellow string ties near each wrist and Gabrielle wore it unbuttoned and open. This gave her a chance to flaunt her incredible abs and she accessorized the set with large hoop earrings and white sneakers.

As amazing as Gabrielle looked, it seemed that it was Kaavia who ultimately dominated here.

“Y’all got your HANDS FULL with that little Queen,” one fan noted.

“First of all, Kaavia is not playing fair!! and this outfit sis…I NEED!!!” another person teased.

The second photo in this new post was a selfie that Gabrielle took of just herself. She tossed out a fierce facial expression and placed one hand on her waist as she held one side of the shirt away and behind her hip.

She has 16.3 million people following her Instagram page and within just 40 minutes, this Wade World vibe had already generated almost 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Whole family full of models WORK,” a follower declared.

“yall are such a gorgeous family. i cant even take it,” someone else said.

This is just the latest family snap that Gabrielle has shared in recent days. About a week ago, she, her hubby, little girl, and stepdaughter Zaya splashed around in the pool together.

Fans cannot help but notice that the couple’s little one is becoming more adorable and amazing by the day. She certainly seemed to steal the show in this case, but it doesn’t seem as if Gabrielle and Dwyane mind all that much.