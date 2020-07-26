Duggar Family Reveals What TV Shows They Have Binge-Watched During Quarantine

Although most of the Duggar family are not into watching as much TV as the rest of the world, they do sneak in a little time with a few of their favorites. The stars of TLC’s Counting On had recently revealed during a fun interview with US Weekly which programs that they had binge-watched while at home with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matriarch Michelle Duggar sat alongside her eldest daughter Jana while they had questions fired at them by the interviewer. Ben and Jessa Seewald were also able to answer a few questions, while Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were in on the action as well from their home in Los Angeles. They were all asked a series of questions that pertained to their time while they were cooped up waiting for the stay at home orders to be lifted. When the question was asked about what shows they all were watching the past few months, their answers varied according to their own personal preferences.

Jana Duggar said that she enjoyed Tiny Houses. She loves to renovate whenever she can, so it’s no surprise that she would pick out something along those lines. She and Michelle indicated that they would end up watching the whole season.

TLC Press

Jessa and Ben seemed to cater more towards kids shows to keep their three little ones occupied. The reality stars indicated that their favorite show lately has been The Crocodile Hunter. Their two boys, Henry and Spurgeon, love crocodiles, their mom said. However, it turns out that their dad also enjoys the show quite a bit. Ben said that he has followed Steve Irwin ever since he was a kid and he has always loved how the croc wrangler respects nature. H is also fascinated by how he handles such dangerous animals.

It seems that the Vuolos have branched out a bit in their TV viewing. They loved binging on The English Game, The Great British Bake Off, Madame Secretary, and The Crown. They also mentioned that they have been keeping busy taking walks together as a family and going on drives around their neighborhood. It helped to pass the time during the quarantine.

Jinger and Jeremy are expecting another Duggar grandchild in November. They still have a ways to go before the baby, another girl, is born and Jinger’s small bump is slowly expanding these days. Her latest photo revealed her growing belly in a sweet tribute to feeling baby kicks throughout her pregnancy.