Mindy Kaling Wows In A Rainbow-Colored Dress In New Photo

Mindy Kaling looked stunning while showing off a brightly colored outfit.

Actress Mindy Kaling of The Office fame took to Instagram on Saturday, July 25, to share a photo of herself showing off a brightly colored outfit while making dinner. The comedian looked extra summery and joyful while enjoying an outdoor barbecue.

Kaling sported a striped rainbow-colored dress that featured quarter-length sleeves and a collar. To protect her clothes while cooking, the actress wore a floral print apron over the dress, adding even more color to the ensemble. Kaling finished off the look by shielding her face from the sun with a wide-brimmed straw hat with fringe along the brim.

Kaling appeared to be wearing some light makeup and wore her dark brown hair down straight. She smiled at the camera, flashing her ultra white teeth. She held up a thumbs-up sign with one hand while holding a pair of cooking tongs in the other.

The 41-year-old stood outside in the backyard of her Los Angeles, California, home, with palm trees, vegetation and large potted plants visible behind her. She appeared to be in the middle of preparing a meal, as there was an open grill in front of her with two pieces of meat cooking.

In her caption, Kaling noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not safe to invite large groups of people over to her home for a big cookout. However, she was not going to let that dampen her spirit and would be enjoying herself anyway.

The post racked up over 47,000 likes in short time. The actress has a total of 5.4 million followers on the platform. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her outfit and cheerful disposition despite the current times. Others joked about the fact that the meat appeared to be uncooked as the gas was not even lit. Whether or not Kaling intended to do this as a joke was not clear.

“Two unseasoned chicken wings on a cold grill, if 2020 was a BBQ,” joked one person.

“OMG love your outfit!!! I’m a big fan of your work!!” wrote one person.

“I love the uncooked chicken on the grill that’s not on haha!” remarked another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kaling may be practicing social distancing during the pandemic, but she has still been showing off many stunning outfits on social media in recent weeks. On Friday, the comedian took to Instagram to show off a beautiful orange dress while celebrating National Tequila Day.

In her caption, she expressed how much she enjoyed having the excuse to get all dressed up.