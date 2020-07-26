Kathie Lee Gifford’s Kids, Cody & Cassidy, Post Touching Tributes To Regis Philbin: ‘Love You Forever Reeg’

The former 'Live' co-host was extremely close with her co-star and her kids considered him a beloved family friend.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s kids, Cody and Cassidy Gifford, paid tribute to Regis Philbin following his death at age 88.

Hours after the sad news of the death of their mom’s longtime Live With Regis and Kathie Lee co-host was announced, Cassidy, 26, shared a poignant Instagram post in honor of their family friend.

In the photo, which can be seen below, Philbin posed with Kathie Lee’s late husband, Frank Gifford. The two pals were all smiles as they sat with their arms around each other’s shoulders as they posed for a chummy shot.

In the caption to the photo, Cassidy wrote that she knows the two friends are now sharing laughter in heaven five years after her NFL legend dad died in 2015. She also sent love to “Reeg,” the nickname her mother affectionately called her beloved co-star and friend.

In comments to the post, followers offered the Gifford daughter support as she paid tribute to two of the most influential men in her life.

“What a beautiful memory of these two great men,” one follower wrote.

“Legends. Please give your mom all my love. Sending love to you and Cody too,” another added.

“So very sad, mornings with your Mom and Reeg were the best! ” a third fan chimed in.

“Two legends up in heaven,” another added.

Cody Gifford, 30, shared the same photo on Twitter, in a post that can be seen here, with a touching caption.

“Gone, but not forgotten. Rest in paradise, cherished friend. #Regis,” he wrote.

It’s no surprise that the Gifford children were close to Philbin.

Kathie Lee and her co-star were extraordinarily close after working together The Morning Show starting in 1985 and then the syndicated Live from 1988-2000. Over the time that Kathie Lee co-hosted two morning talk shows with Philbin she often talked about her two young children on the air.

Even after she departed Live and was replaced with Kelly Ripa, Kathie Lee’s friendship with Philbin continued. The New Yorkers both had homes in Greenwich, Connecticut, and would see each other on weekends long after she left the daytime talk show.

“You want to know the best part of my life? My TV life? Was in the 15 years I spent with you, from 1985 to 2000,” Regis once told Kathie Lee, per Page Six.” We stayed friends throughout the entire game and it was a lot of fun.”

He also once said that his longtime co-host and her husband of 29 years “raised two beautiful children,” per E! News.