Conservative Voters Are Abandoning Donald Trump, Claims Former GOP Operative

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Saturday, former GOP operative Rick Wilson claimed that conservative voters are abandoning President Donald Trump, Raw Story reported.

Speaking with anchor Alex Witt, Wilson drew a parallel between the ongoing presidential election and the 2016 race, explaining that many conservatives simply couldn’t bring themselves to vote for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“This is a different landscape now because they’ve seen that Donald Trump is a fundamentally amoral, corrupt, indecent and loathsome human being.”

Wilson noted that a majority of Republicans sill support Trump, but argued that a “growing number of Republicans and conservatives and independent-leaning conservatives” is “done” with the commander-in-chief.

“They’ve had enough. They are not going to be a party to this man’s absolute failure and his absolute low — the low characters surrounding him. They’re just done,” he said.

Per Gallup research, Trump remains remarkably popular among GOP voters. In June, the commander-in-chief’s overall approval rating was 38 percent. Ninety-one percent of Republicans approved of his performance in the White House. However, his numbers were much lower among independents (33) and Democrats (2).

According to Wilson, the electorate will punish Trump. Politicians who supported the president, the former GOP operative argued, will also suffer the consequences.

“People who empowered him have to answer to this in the end. In politics, pain is the only teacher. The pain they’ll suffer from having legislative defeats will be the thing that shows where the bill came due,” he said.

Wilson is a member of the conservative super PAC The Lincoln Project, which has garnered national attention with its scathing advertisements.

Several right-leaning groups opposed to the commander-in-chief and his agenda have sprung up in Washington.

The Lincoln Project, Republican Voters Against Trump, 43 Alumni for Biden and other similar organizations are reportedly working in coordination to defeat Trump and elect Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

As Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien explained earlier this week, in November, the president’s team will focus on protecting the states he won four years ago.

However, polling suggests that Biden is ahead nationally and in battlegrounds. In addition, some surveys suggest that the Democrat is gaining ground in traditionally red states like Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In order to win reelection, Trump needs to beat Biden in Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, Stepien argued. He also dismissed opinion polling as “flat-out wrong,” suggesting that Trump is favored to win in Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire and Minnesota.