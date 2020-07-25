Kristin Cavallari Looks Fabulous During An Outing With Friends, Tells People To ‘Read Between The Vines’

Kristin Cavallari was seemingly embracing an opportunity for some grown-up time and self-care on Saturday, according to her latest Instagram post. The television personality and entrepreneur posed with a couple of friends outdoors and her 4 million followers encouraged the Uncommon James creator to embrace the fun outing.

The geotag for Kristin’s new post referenced a place named Arlington Vineyards, a gorgeous spot located in Tennessee that is tied to country singer Kix Brooks. It appeared that she and a couple of friends were enjoying a sunny day at the vineyard, and it seemed that the Very Cavallari star was sipping a glass of red wine.

All three ladies smiled broadly as they snapped this selfie together. The trio stood quite close to one another and plenty of green trees could be seen in the background.

Kristin wore what appeared to be a fitted floral skirt and a form-fitting top with cap sleeves and a low V-neckline. The cute ensemble allowed her to show off some of her curves while still looking comfortable and adorable. She had her blond tresses pulled back into a high ponytail and she wore a gorgeous, delicate gold chain around her neck.

“You look so happy,” one of Kristin’s fans commented.

“Love your outfit and sunnies cutie,” another fan shared.

Indeed, the former Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County star looked content and cheerful in this quick snap. That is good news, considering all of the drama that Kristin has navigated in her personal life for the past few months.

She and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, announced their separation in April. Although it was deemed amicable initially, it did not take long for that to shift. These days, Kristin seems focused on her three children and her own life, leaving any divorce-related chaos off of her Instagram page.

“Glad to see you are still smiling!” a follower noted.

“Love it enjoy!! Kristin you look amazing and happy!!! Continue to be you boooooooo,” someone else said.

Kristin added a sassy caption to her post, one that hinted that her followers could decipher it how they wanted. There was no drama involved here though, as it just seemed the three ladies were ready for some time together in a gorgeous setting outdoors with a bit of wine on hand.

The snapshot showing the three women had received more than 60,000 likes from Kristin’s fans within a couple of hours. Nearly everybody commenting seemed to think that Kristin looked fabulous and happy, a perfect combination for an outing in what appeared to be a perfect spot.