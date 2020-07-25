Regis Philbin Wasn’t Active On Social Media, But His Last Tweets Were Very Special

The television veteran used Twitter to share special messages to his friends before he signed off for good three years before his death.

Regis Philbin was not active on social media in his final years, but the beloved television host’s last few posts were special.

Philbin, who passed away at age 88 on July 25, had nearly 35,000 Twitter followers, and he was still entertaining them well into his 80s. By late 2017, he had slowed down on social media, but his final posts were gems.

The Live With Regis and Kelly star’s last retweet came in October 2017 when he reposted a photo of him in the studio for the New York radio staple, The Jim & Sam Show. The television veteran star was dressed in a suit for his radio cameo, looking as dapper as he did when he was in front of Live’s cameras on a daily basis six years earlier.

The post simply said, “@Regis in studio.”

Nearly a year before that, in August 2016, Philbin posted his very last media post, which was a happy birthday message to his close friend and longtime Live With Regis and Kathie Lee co-star, Kathie Lee Gifford.

In the photo, which can be seen below, the friends were on the set of their daytime talk show before Kelly Ripa replaced Gifford. Philbin and his co-host were all smiles as they leaned in for a hug in their New York studio.

In the caption to the tweet, Philbin wished Gifford the “happiest” of birthdays. In comments to the post, fans described the two as “the best talk show hosts on TV,” and it wasn’t hard to see why. Their real-life bond and chemistry were apparent onscreen.

Wishing to happiest of birthdays to @KathieLGifford pic.twitter.com/0NLeaaJIBj — Regis Philbin (@regis) August 16, 2016

Philbin’s last actual tweet, seen here, came in December 2016 as a message to his longtime friend, singer Tony Bennett.

“Happy 90th Birthday Tony!” Philbin wrote of his pal’s milestone. He also directed his followers to a star-studded television variety special in Bennett’s honor.

A scroll through Philbin’s final months of Twitter activity shows that he always made time to give a shoutout to the important people in his life. The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host shared promos for his appearances on his friend Rachael Ray’s chatfest, as well as Today and Larry King’s interview series. He also shared a pic with comedian Don Rickles and Miss Piggy before he signed off of social for good in late 2017.

Philbin first joined Twitter in December 2013. He didn’t list his individual credits in his bio, but instead wrote a line that was classic Reeg: “17,000 hours on TV and counting, just try and stop me!”