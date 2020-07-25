Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Curves In A Neon-Green String Bikini: ‘Hot Tub Fine Machine’

Rebel showed the Dallas Cowboys a little love while relaxing in a hot tub.

Rebel Wilson stunned her fans on Saturday afternoon when she uploaded a bikini photo to her Instagram account. The Pitch Perfect actress looked picture perfect in her skimpy swimwear, and she also came up with a hilarious caption to accompany her pic. Her witty words demonstrated how confident she feels as she continues her quest to reach the weight loss goal that she set for herself.

Rebel, 40, has starred in a number of funny films, but she decided to reference a 2010 comedy that she didn’t appear in when describing the location of her sexy snap. She was soaking in an outdoor in-ground spa, which she deemed a “Hot Tub Fine Machine.” The spa was attached to a pool surrounded by a fence and tall trees.

Most of the Aussie actress’ body was submerged in the bubbling water, but she was showing off her incredible cleavage. Rebel was rocking a neon-green string bikini top. She wore the garment’s sliding triangle cups stretched out all the way to get as much coverage as possible. The top also had neck and back ties for an adjustable fit.

The sun was beaming down on the Bridemaids star, but she kept the bright light out of her eyes by rocking a pair of stylish sunnies with gradient lenses and black frames. She also sported a blue Dallas Cowboys baseball cap that had the the NFL team’s star logo embroidered on it. Her shoulder-length blond hair was soft and wavy, and it looked like it was being teased by a gentle breeze. Rebel gazed directly at the camera as her picture was snapped.

Rebel’s bikini pic proved to a big hit with her Instagram followers. It bagged over 131,000 likes in just one hour, and she was also showered with praise in the comments section.

“Looking amazing!!! You are true motivation,” one admirer wrote.

“Omg… and a Cowboys fan?! She’s perfect!” another fan chimed in.

“Hot girl summer,” read a third comment that also included three fire emoji.

“If you got it, flaunt it!” a fourth admirer wrote.

While Rebel’s hot tub photo was focused on her curves, the Cats star recently flaunted her amazing weight loss by rocking a spandex ensemble that clung to her body. In the Instagram update that she shared on Monday, she was also demonstrating one of the activities that has been helping her slim down. The picture was taken during a hike up a mountain, and she wrote that she was getting “closer each day.” The funnywoman has revealed that she she would like to get her weight down to 165 pounds this year.