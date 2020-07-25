Couple Allegedly Maced For Not Wearing Face Masks While Eating Lunch

A San Diego couple were maced by an unnamed woman for not wearing face masks while they were eating in a public park.

This past week, a woman named Ash O’Brien and her husband were eating lunch at the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in San Diego, California while allowing their puppy to play. They were approached by a woman who was upset that they were not wearing face masks while eating. After a brief argument, the woman allegedly maced the couple, according to ABC News 10 San Diego.

The couple were seated at a picnic table while eating lunch. They were not aware that food was not allowed in the park. The unnamed older woman then approached them and then began telling them off for their food and lack of facial coverings. The pair told her they were social distancing, as there was no one around. The woman left the area where they were but returned shortly after, mace in tow.

“She just came up without saying anything and just stuck the mace can right in front of my face,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien’s partner stepped in front of her, blocking her, while trying to diffuse the situation. The woman allegedly then maced him in the face, using the entire can of the defense spray.

“My husband, being a good guy, walked in front of her and was like ‘hey calm down please don’t do this’ and then she grabbed him and just starting macing him, she used the entire can on him,” O’Brien went on.

Hollie Adams / Getty Images

Some of the mace got on O’Brien’s arms and began burning.

A bystander witnessed part of the incident and began recording on her phone. The video shows the woman holding the mace up to the man while he turns to try to avoid the spray. In the background, O’Brien can be heard crying hysterically.

“What are you doing? You cannot be serious! You just maced him!” the shocked bystander recording the video exclaimed.

The bystander could be heard assuring the couple that she had captured what went down and made sure to record the suspect’s car. The woman who used the mace exited the dog park, bringing her dog along with her.

The victims involved in this incident want justice and are pressing charges. They are also warning the community about the suspect.

“I want her to go to jail, she assaulted my husband, and I’m angry about it,” O’Brien said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, face masks have sparked a major debate all across the United States. There have been many controversial videos similar to this one, however they typically involve people that are angry because they don’t want to wear face masks in public places.