Halsey Flaunts Her Perfect Figure In A Printed Bikini On Instagram

American singer Halsey took to her Instagram page on Saturday and treated her 20.5 million fans to a set of new pics.

In the first picture, Halsey could be seen rocking a cream-colored bikini that had blue and brown flowers printed all over it. The top of the bathing suit featured thin straps, a plunging neckline that enabled her to show off major cleavage, and wired cups.

Halsey teamed her top with matching bikini bottoms. The straps of the garment were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and her sexy, tattooed thighs.

In keeping with her signature style, the hottie wore little to no makeup. She held her raven-colored tresses in her hands. As for jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a dainty bracelet in one of her wrists.

The shoot took place outdoors and Halsey posed while standing in a gazebo that featured a bamboo roof and wooden walls. A table and some gray chairs could also be seen in the background.

To pose, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart, raised her arms, held her hair, gazed at the camera, and puckered her lips a bit.

Aside from the bikini photo, Halsey shared another up-close image of herself in which she could be seen rocking a gray top. She wore a pair of small, delicate hoop earrings, pulled her hair backward with a hairband, leaned her head against a black chair, and gazed at the camera.

Within an hour of posting, Halsey’s snaps racked up more than a whopping 1.4 million likes. In addition to that, her most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 11,000 messages to praise her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Wow, wow, wow!! You are just so perfect, I can’t even!” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“Why are you so beautiful babes? Amazing pics. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world. Amazing body, perfect voice, and the prettiest face!” a third admirer remarked.

“How can someone be this gorgeous is beyond me? Please, follow me back so that I can tell all of my friends, lol,” a fourth follower requested the “Without Me” singer.

The snap was liked by many other celebrities and models, including Bianca Taylor, Bella Hadid, Tina Louise, Lexy Panterra, and Jordyn Jones.