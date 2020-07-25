The Clubhouse’s Abby Rao Dazzles In Skimpy, Tiger-Print Bikini

TikTok star and Clubhouse Beverly Hills co-founder Abby Rao tapped into her animal side for her most recent Instagram post, sporting a skimpy, tiger-print bikini in a series of sultry snapshots. The three-pic slideshow, which was uploaded to her feed on July 25, found the 23-year-old influencer striking a variety of poses while showing an incredible amount of skin for her 2.3 million followers on IG to enjoy.

Rao tagged Fashion Nova in the adjoining caption, presumably crediting the boutique for her incredible two-piece swimsuit. Meanwhile — as is typically the case with her sensuous updates — Rao’s fans were quick to share their love and appreciation for the eye candy she had served up in the post’s comment thread.

“The most beautiful of all,” proclaimed one admirer.

“Looking incredibly sexy and super hot abby,” opined a second fan.

“This is what my dream girl looks like,” wrote another commenter.

“Omg you are honestly the most beautiful woman ever” exclaimed a fourth fan.

The first snap in the series was a medium close-up shot of Rao from just below her curvy mid-section up to her straight, blond hair. With her eyelids slightly constricted and her full, pouty lips parted, Rao gazed alluringly off to her right, away from the camera’s lens. As she did so, the social media star held her left hand against her head and leaned slightly to the opposite direction, resting her weight against the opposite arm.

Her curvy bust, hips and waist were pleasingly hugged by a strapless top and bikini bottom, both of which bore the same, faded tiger-print pattern. While the garments covered just enough of Rao’s body to keep the post from being overly raunchy, the marginally bronzed skin of her upper thighs, midriff, arms, shoulders and neck were left exposed in all three shots.

There was also a modest showing of cleavage, just to keep things spicy.

In the second shot, Rao removed her hand from her head and stood more upright, although she had titled her head slightly. Two stylish necklaces that she wore throughout the slideshow were also more prominent as they adorned her slender neck. That was followed by a third photo that focused more closely on Rao, who had closed her eyes and returned her hand to her hair to strike a seductive pose.

Rao’s most recent update was approaching viral status in short order after appearing on her feed. As of this writing, the photo post has accrued nearly 90,000 likes and counting. Moreover, almost 500 comments like those mentioned previously have been left.

