Kanye West Reportedly Felt ‘Disrespected’ By Kim Kardashian’s 2018 Hotel Meeting With Meek Mill

A source exclusively revealed to Hollywood Life that the reason Kanye West reportedly tried to divorce Kim Kardashian over her 2018 hotel meeting with Meek Mill — real name Robert Miheek Williams — is because he felt “disrespected.”

During one of the rapper’s recent Twitter rants amid his alleged ongoing bipolar episode, West claimed he had tried to divorce his wife over the incident. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, he tweeted that he had been trying to dissolve their marriage since finding out the two met at the Waldorf to discuss prison reform.

The tweet has since been deleted, along with other inflammatory tweets about the Kardashian family, including an accusation that the Kardashian family was trying to “lock him up.”

When Kardashian and Mill went to the hotel together for a discussion, it supposedly “really upset” West, “but it all business,” the insider assured.

The Yeezy clothing founder allegedly thought that “there was more going on but there never was and Kim didn’t know why he felt that way.”

“Meek has been very helpful to Kim when it comes to her knowledge on prison reform and helping others and she’s very thankful to him for that. She really respects his opinion,” the insider spilled.

Noel Vasquez

Mill and Kardashian were also not alone at the meeting. Clara Wu Tsai — a notable philanthropist — was also in attendance.

Hollywood Life embedded a tweet containing a photograph from the hotel gathering, it showed Mill, Kardashian, and Tsai sitting outside at a table together on the balcony of Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria’s The Rooftop by JG.

The image seemed to disprove West’s accusations that his wife may have cheated on him with Mill, as the pic is innocuous and merely shows the three adults engaging in conversation.

During the “Stronger” rapper’s tweetstorm, he wrote, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line.”

It is worth noting that Mill himself appeared to respond to West’s allegations on his own Twitter account.

TMZ noted that on July 22, he wrote “Sh*t is cappp cmon.”

The outlet noted that, in this context, “‘cap’ means lie(s).”

On social media, the majority of fans seemed to think West was in the wrong, and that is was very unlikely his wife had hooked up with the “Tupac Back” rapper. In fact, many of the Skims founder’s supporters felt that she was the one who had really been disrespected and that what her husband did was nothing short of public humiliation.