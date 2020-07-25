Marona Tanner Goes Glam In A Shimmery Silver Dress

Aussie model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Saturday, July 25, and wowed her fans with a set of glamorous photographs.

In the pics, Marona – who became famous after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — could be seen rocking a shimmery silver dress that perfectly hugged her curves.

The revealing ensemble boasted a backless design, thin straps that crossed over her back, a silver choker attached to the straps, a plunging neckline, and a short-length skirt that included slits on each side. The risqué outfit allowed Marona to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as some sideboob and her bare back. In addition to that, she also flaunted her legs.

The hottie completed her attire with a pair of matching, high-heeled boots that added extra glam to her getup.

Marona opted for a full face of makeup to complement her outfit. She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared not one, not two, but four snaps from the photoshoot. In the first picture, Marona stood against the background of a wall, kept her hands on her waist, lifted her chin, parted her lips, and gazed at the camera. In the second photo – which was a long-shot one – she leaned against the wall, bent one of her knees to show off her legs and footwear, and seductively looked at the lens. The third image was quite similar to the first one, while in the last pic, she struck a side pose.

In the caption, Marona informed users that her boots were from Simmi Shoes. Within five hours of going live, the picture amassed about 6,000 likes. What’s more, several of Marona’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 230 messages to praise her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her sense of style.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world and the prettiest babe ever!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Hotter than the hottest!! Love this outfit, and the boots, of course!” another user wrote.

“You are very, very stylish and gorgeous! Love you babes,” a third admirer remarked.

“Nice photo. You’ve got a beautiful face and pretty eyes. I really like you very much!” a fourth follower expressed their feelings.

Marona treats her Instagram followers to her skin-baring snaps almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 17, she shared a set of hot pics in which she went braless under a black blazer.