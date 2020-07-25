Ryan Dorsey Speaks Out About Ex-Wife Naya Rivera’s Death, ‘We Will Always Love You’

Ryan Dorsey is breaking his silence on Naya Rivera's death.

Actor Ryan Dorsey is speaking out after the tragic death of his ex-wife Naya Rivera. Rivera died earlier this month in a tragic drowning accident. She and Dorsey had one child together, 4 year old Josey, according to People.

Dorsey took to Instagram on Saturday, June 25 to share a touching heartfelt tribute to Rivera. He included a beautiful sunset photo of Rivera holding their son in her arms. She sat on the ground while looking at the child lovingly. Dorsey began his caption by describing just how much shock and disbelief he felt upon hearing the news of her loss and how much he continues to feel this way today.

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair,” he wrote.

He went on to express his gratitude for the time he did get to spend with Rivera and for the fact that their relationship brought their beloved son into the world. With amusement he recalled how Rivera would at times get annoyed with him because of how many Snapchat photos he was always taking. Now he’s glad he took so many because he has them to look back upon even though she’s gone and he can one day show them to his son so he won’t ever forget her.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Dorsey concluded his caption by speaking to Rivera directly, assuring her that she will always be loved and never forgotten.

“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you,” he wrote.

The actor also included a message to fans, family and friends, thanking them for reaching out with comforting words.

Rivera and Dorsey were married in 2014 and divorced in 2018.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rivera went missing after taking a boat out with her child at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her son was found sleeping on the boat but she was no where in sight. Her body was recovered from the lake five days after she went missing. Law enforcement suspect that no foul play was involved but rather that it was a tragic accident.