Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Floral Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers in her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she posed in a lush outdoor space while wearing a floral-printed mini dress.

Kara perched on a rustic bench outside in an area surrounded by a wide variety of stunning trees. The sun and blue sky could be spotted through the branches, although Kara appeared to be in the shade. A quaint-looking structure stood to her left, although Kara’s curvaceous figure remained the focal point of the snap.

The mini she wore had a simple silhouette, with a straight neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the dress clung to her slim waist before stretching out over her hips. The hem came just a few inches down her legs, leaving her toned thighs exposed as she sat on the bench.

The entire garment was crafted from a lavender fabric with a feminine floral print on it, and the pastel shades looked stunning against Kara’s sun-kissed skin. She finished off the look by layering a white cardigan on top, allowing one side of the cardigan to slide seductively down her shoulder.

She kept her accessories minimal, adding a pair of small stud earrings, a delicate choker, and a purse positioned on the bench beside her. Kara’s long locks tumbled down in effortless, voluminous curls, and she placed one hand on her thigh as she gazed at the camera.

She mixed things up for the second post, raising both hands and tangling them in her silky tresses. Her hourglass figure was on full display in the mini, and she glanced away from the camera for the seductive snap.

Her followers absolutely loved the double update, and the post received over 9,000 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 135 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower wrote, including a trio of heart emoji in the comment.

“I am obsessed with the idea of a secret garden with you,” another fan added, referencing Kara’s caption.

“You look very stylish,” a third fan remarked, loving her style.

“Goddess,” another commented simply.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara thrilled her followers with a share in which she wore a different, equally sexy pastel garment. She rocked a dress that featured thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The look incorporate several shades, from mint green to soft peach, that were breathtaking against Kara’s bronzed skin.