Regis Philbin & Rachael Ray: A Look Back On Their Friendship

Regis Philbin and Rachael Ray became close pals during his appearances on her daytime series, and together, created some memorable television moments that fans will likely never forget. The legendary entertainer, who died suddenly at the age of 88, was always game to try new things during his visits to the set of the syndicated talker. Rachael enjoyed testing Regis’ limits including his adeptness at cooking, his ability to tackle odd tasks, and of course, listening with fascination to his legendary show business stories.

In a Twitter post, Rachael described her affection for Regis and how much she loved him.

And then, there was Regis. @regis was and remains a forerunner, a singular talent and probably the most hours of television under a belt in any lifetime. Most importantly he was a loyal, caring and giving human being. I will miss him as much as I loved him. — rachael ray (@rachaelray) July 25, 2020

Fans quickly responded to her statement in the comments section of the post.

The show’s official Twitter also shared their condolences regarding the loss of Rachael’s beloved and longtime pal with a series of heartfelt statements. They shared a tweet along with a series of four photos of Regis in action. The post detailed how heartbroken the cast and crew were to hear of Regis’ passing. The tweet called him not only a dear friend of Rachael’s but a dear friend to everyone involved in production.

They shared their deep condolences to his wife Joy, and their family and said there was no one like Regis, whom they called a true television legend.

In 2012, Regis was announced as a recurring co-host of Rachael’s syndicated talker. He appeared once a month alongside the popular television chef and entertained audiences as he attempted to pitch a tent, play charades, and learn to cook, to the audience’s delight.

At the time, Regis stated to USA Today of his friendship with Rachael, “I like her a lot. I’ve done her show a number of times. She has followed me here in New York at 10. She has become a friend. (My wife) Joy and I have been to her home. She and her husband John [Cusimano] have been to ours. She’s a little dynamo. I would love to let her teach me that I could cook here at home and really surprise my wife.” In response, the celebrity chef and Food Network personality remarked at the time, “It’ll be a blast having him on the team.”