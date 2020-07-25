Senior Royal Referred To Meghan Markle As ‘Harry’s Showgirl,’ New Book Claims

The royal family may not have been entirely welcoming to Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry began dating, a new biography called Finding Freedom claims.

After Prince William questioned whether she was the right person for his brother, the gossip within the family began to swirl, and a senior royal reportedly referred to the American actress as “Harry’s showgirl,” The Sun reports.

“Meghan had often been the topic of conversation and gossip among them. When she arrived in the prince’s life, one senior royal referred to the American actress as ‘Harry’s showgirl’.

Another royal reportedly said that Markle came “with a lot of baggage,” while another apparently said, “there’s just something about her I don’t trust.”

While these unnamed royals apparently weren’t about to bring in Markle with open arms, Harry took a different tactic — one that his brother reportedly found to be snobbish.

During a conversation over the burgeoning relationship, William offered some brotherly advice that Harry didn’t seem to appreciate, as one source relays.

“Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” William is said to have commented.

But Harry, who is reported to be “incredibly sensitive” when it comes to Markle, didn’t take the comment in a positive light.

The source said that while both brothers have nurtured the ability to determine when someone is trying to take advantage of them, having lived their lives in the public eye, Harry felt that William was overstepping his boundaries.

William apparently intended the comment to be an expression of concern.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

“They’ve both developed a radar to detect that type of person, but as William didn’t know a whole lot about Meghan, he wanted to make sure Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust,” the source said.

But Harry took issue with the words “this girl” being used to describe his future wife and mother of his child.

The comment reportedly pissed Harry off enough that they went from being close to spending hardly any time with one another. That rift was apparently the beginning of one that would continue to widen.

Things only got worse from there, with Markle reportedly feeling like she was giving up her life in order to fit in with the royals, only to be shunned and forced to take a “back seat” to Harry’s older brother.

Harry and Markle now are spending their time in North America away from the royal family. They currently live in Los Angeles after spending some time near Vancouver.