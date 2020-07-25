Garcelle Beauvais Claims Denise Richards Was ‘Hit Hard’ At ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Talks Future Friendship With Kyle

Garcelle Beauvais is sharing her thoughts on Lisa Rinna's treatment of their co-star.

Garcelle Beauvais spoke about the drama that took place at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion during an appearance on Us Weekly magazine’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast before opening up about her thoughts on a potential future friendship with cast mate Kyle Richards.

Days after taping the virtual special for Season 10, Garcelle took aim at Lisa Rinna for the way in which she treated Denise Richards during the show, saying that Lisa, who she unfollowed after the taping, was “without question” too hard on Denise.

“I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time,” Garcelle explained to listeners of the podcast. “At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘OK’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way.”

According to Garcelle, Lisa and their co-stars, who include, Kyle, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp, were “too harsh” on Denise, who was accused of trash-talking them to Brandi Glanville during last Wednesday’s regular episode of the season.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have see in recent months, Garcelle and Kyle have been at odds publicly due to a comment Garcelle made about Kyle during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in the spring. After Garcelle suggested that Kyle was the “least welcoming” member of the cast, Kyle clapped back by accusing Garcelle of fabricating a fake feud where there wasn’t one.

Looking back at their drama, Garcelle told Us Weekly that she and Kyle “got off on the wrong foot” before suggesting that their feud is the result of a misunderstanding.

“Could we have a friendship somewhere down the line? Absolutely,” Garcelle added.

Kyle Richards attends the Kendra Gives Back event at Kendra Scott. Andrew Toth / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Garcelle also described the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as “intense” during her appearance on the podcast before noting that when it came to the drama between her and her co-stars, everything they endured during the regular episodes of the season was rehashed during the filming session, even the things that had slipped her mind in the months since the episodes were shot.

“And everybody’s on high alert, it was like code orange,” Garcelle recalled.

Garcelle went on to say that things between her and her cast mates were “heated” during filming and said she felt the 13-hour event, which marked her first Real Housewives reunion of all time, was “a lot” to handle.