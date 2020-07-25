‘General Hospital’ Star Kirsten Storms Revealed That She Literally Cried When She Went Back To Work

It was an emotional return to work for Kirsten Storms.

The crew of General Hospital are back to work after spending months being quarantined due to the coronoavirus outbreak. Many of the actors have expressed just how happy they are to be filming once again, but Kirsten Storms may have taken it to a whole new level. She took to her Instagram account on Saturday to reveal that she literally cried as she walked through the doors of the studio where the ABC soap is filmed.

Kirsten wasn’t ashamed to all to admit how much she missed her General Hospital family. Although the official start date of filming was this past Wednesday, the blond actress said in her caption that she wasn’t on set until Friday. That must have been her queue for her return to her longtime role as Maxie Jones West. She also thanked ABC for doing everything in their power to make sure that they all had a safe work environment to return to as well. She mentioned how thorough they are in keeping them safe and healthy.

The snapshot that was shared showed her in what was likely her dressing room. She looked like she was all dolled up and ready to tape her scenes. The angle at which she was posing for the camera made her blond tresses appear to be pulled back into an up-do of some sort. The General Hospital star seemed to be quite thrilled to have had her hair and makeup done by the professionals on set.

As most of Kirsten’s 343,000 Instagram followers know, she and her BFF, and GH co-star, Emme Rylan, have been spending their time in quarantine getting crafty. They both love to crochet and had even taken the time to have a few virtual classes for their fans who wanted to learn the craft. The mom of one flaunted one of her latest creations that she had draped over her shoulders in the photo.

New shows will be airing starting on Monday, August 3, and is expected to continue exactly where they left off in March. Maxie was last seen before the reruns began airing having a little bit of a dilemma. It looks like she may be pregnant with Peter’s baby and that will definitely cause plenty of chaos if that is the case. General Hospital fans were not happy when it appeared that she may be carrying her fiance’s child. as the character of Peter August is not a favorite among GH watchers.

The week of August 3 will have plenty of drama ahead. According to Deadline, Maxie will be making some decisions regarding Deception and she will also have second thoughts about something.