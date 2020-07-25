Regis Philbin Net Worth Estimated At $150 Million

Regis Philbin’s net worth is estimated at $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

According to People, Philbin passed away from a heart attack on July 24, after battling heart disease for many years. He was 88, and would have turned 89 next month.

The beloved celebrity has been a well-loved part of American television since 1961, when he debuted on “The Regis Philbin Show,” which originally aired out of San Diego. In 1964, it was nationally syndicated. He also moonlighted as an announcer on “The Tonight Show” in 1962.

In 2004, Philbin set a Guiness World Record for “Most Hours on US Television.”

At the time of his passing, Philbin amassed considerable wealth through his years as a television talk show/game show host, actor, singer, and author.

Philbin Made $5 Million Per Year Co-Hosting ‘Live! With Regis And Kathie Lee’

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In 1982, Philbin took a job co-hosting WABC-TV’s “The Morning Show,” and was joined by Kathie Lee Johnson (later known as Kathie Lee Gifford) in 1985. Audiences loved the friendly banter between the duo, and the series went into national syndication three years later, in 1988.

Forbes reported that during a period of their co-hosting the popular morning show, Philbin was making about $5 million a year.

Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee was a favorite in many homes until Gifford’s departure in 2000. After a year of collaborating with celebrity guest hosts, Kelly Ripa replaced Gifford in 2001.

In 2011, after 28 successful years, Philbin announced his official retirement from Live! with Regis and Kelly.

TMZ stated that prior to his departure from the show, Philbin was making between $18 and $20 million per year.

‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Helped Keep Philbin A Millionaire

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In 1999, ABC brought Philbin on to the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which he hosted until it was canceled in 2002.

According to Fortune, the show made around $1 billion in the first two years, and was the most profitable show in TV history at the time.

Forbes stated that Philbin had asked the network to pay him $300,000 per episode.

Several years later, he returned to the syndicated, newly-titled series, “Who Wants to Be a Super Millionaire.” In addition to the Millionaire series, Philbin hosted America’s Got Talent in 2006 and Million Dollar Password from 2008 to 2009.

During the span of Philbin’s prolific career, he was awarded 7 Daytime Emmys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008, as well as multiple other awards and honors.