Lori Harvey Slays In A Glamorous Black Ensemble & Teases Her Fans With Her Curvy Physique

Lori Harvey shared a trio of tantalizing snapshots on her Instagram page on Saturday afternoon. She looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her glamorous ensemble and her fans could hardly believe how amazing she looked.

The new group of photos showed Lori standing in a stunning spot with a staircase behind her and a tile floor under her feet. A unique gold piece of furniture was in the space too and Lori lounged sultrily on it at one point.

The 23-year-old model had her dark hair swept back into a sleek, high braid and she wore chunky gold earrings to add a pop of bling to her ensemble. She tagged the brands Balenciaga and Hermès in her photos, and this appeared to be a burgundy crocodile bag from the high-end line of bags.

It seemed that Lori’s gorgeous top was also a piece from Hermès. The silk and velvet fabrics combined to provide a luxurious look. The garment was fitted across the model’s slender frame and the high neck and sleeveless style suited Lori beautifully. She added what appeared to be relatively simple black slacks that showcased her curves and tiny waist, and she slipped her feet into black strappy sandals to complete the look.

“Always sophisticated,” one person noted of this presentation.

Lori, who is the stepdaughter of comedian and television personality Steve Harvey, maintained a serious, sensual expression throughout each of the three photos. The all-black pairing of the top and pants showcased the beauty’s hourglass curves while exuding a confident and classy vibe, and her fans loved this.

Over the course of just one hour, more than 145,000 of Lori’s 2.3 million followers showed their appreciation for this extraordinary trio of pictures.

Nearly 1,200 comments were posted as well as both Lori’s celebrity friends and her squad of supporters raved over how she looked. The fire emoji were plentiful, and it seemed that a fair number of people were simply left speechless by this one.

“you are all the goals,” someone praised.

“DAMN she fine lawd” another supporter detailed.

Lori actually had not posted to her Instagram all that much this summer. For Memorial Day, she threw a big bash and flaunted her phenomenal figure, but the handful of posts since then have been focused more on advocacy than personal style.

People certainly seemed pleased to see the stunning model back with another enticing ensemble now though.

“It should b a crime to be this fine,” read a comment that contained a sentiment that seemed to be on virtually everybody else’s minds.