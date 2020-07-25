Meg Kylie Gets Flirty In Lace Lingerie

Meg Kylie teased her 808,000 Instagram followers on Saturday, July 25, when she published a new update. In her most recent share, the Australian model showcased the new lingerie set from Lounge Intimates that flaunted her hourglass figure and shapely assets.

Meg wore a skimpy yellow bra-and-panty combo, made of delicate sheer and lace fabric. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that barely contained her ample chest. It had stretchable straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage, which likely made her avid admirers happy. The underwire structure that pushed her breasts up displayed more cleavage. The cups were see-through, making her buxom curves visible, but her nipples were obscured from view.

The model sported a matching pair of undies, which were made of the same sheer and lace material as the upper undergarment. A small criss-cross design was found in the middle of the scanty piece. She rocked denim shorts to conceal her modesty from being exposed. She also sported a garter belt that hugged her slim waistline, highlighting her flat stomach and abs.

Meg was snapped indoors in her sexy ensemble, seemingly inside her home in Perth. She stood against a white wall and posed in the middle of the frame. She posed by slightly popping her left hip to the side and brought her right hand up to the back of her head as if holding her bun in place. Her chin was raised and tilted as she looked down with her lips parted.

The sunshine that came from the nearby glass window appeared to illuminate the room, as well as her killer curves. The color of her three-piece set was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

In the caption, Meg gave her followers a discount code, and also tagged Lounge Intimates in her post. The company’s main Instagram page, Lounge Underwear, was also tagged in the picture.

As of this writing, her recent social media upload garnered more than 12,800 likes and over 130 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages about her insanely fit body. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to use various emoji to express their feelings.

“Obsessed!! You are always so stylish and beautiful! Nice outfit. You look so happy and shining! Blooming for sure,” a fan commented.

“The sexiest and most special girl,” another admirer added.

“You are gorgeous and so sexy,” a third social media user wrote.