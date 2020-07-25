Camila Mendes Shares Throwback Photo Of Actress Who Had The Coronavirus Licking Her Face In A Pool

Lili Reinhart's response to Camila Mendes' steamy photo was a hit with fans of the 'Riverdale' costars.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes got tongues wagging with a racy photo that showed her posing with two pals in a pool. One of her friends was pictured licking the side of her face.

Camila uploaded the image in question to her Instagram account on Friday. In her caption, she revealed that the picture was a throwback shot by writing that “it was different back then.” She was rocking a black bathing suit with a low scoop front that showed off a hint of cleavage.

Most of her body was submerged beneath the dark water that surrounded her. Her raven-colored hair was slicked back, and she was tilting her chin up to give the camera a sultry look as her photo was snapped. The stark background of the picture was dimly lit, but four tall metal chairs could be seen by the edge of the pool. It looked like it was nighttime, but a flash had been used to illuminate Camila and her two pals.

Stranger Things actress Francesca Reale was pictured behind Camila on her left, and she had her arm around her waist. Happy Death Day star Rachel Matthews was on her right. She had one hand on Camila’s neck and her tongue pressed against the side of her face.

According to Deadline, Rachel revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus back in March. She shared an emotional message in her Instagram stories about the deadly illness, encouraging her followers not be scared but to take it seriously. She also revealed that she had experienced some symptoms of the virus and that she was self-quarantining at home as she recovered.

Rachel responded to her pal’s post with the word “Yummy,” while Francesca reassured her friend’s followers that she was wearing a swimsuit when the photo was taken.

Camila’s Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart, had something to say about the pic.

“Stop trying to make me jealous,” she wrote.

Lili’s response has racked up over 29,000 likes so far, while the like count on Camila’s post is upwards of 2.5 million. Their costar Mädchen Amick also weighed in on the shot, and Camila’s non-famous followers shared thousands of messages in the comments section.

“The 4 chairs in the background is what makes this pic epic,” Mädchen wrote.

“This is pretty gay. And I love it,” remarked one fan.

“Wild Things reboot?” another message read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila’s fans also went wild when she rocked a bikini in a snapshot with yet another Riverdale star, Drew Ray Tanner. She jokingly referred to herself and Drew as “mermaid man and barnacle babe.”