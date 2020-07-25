Scheana Marie Gets New Tattoo To Symbolize Recent Miscarriage

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie is no stranger to tattoos. The reality star has admitted herself she can’t keep track of how many she has, and recently added a new one to the mix. On her YouTube channel, Scheana shared a new video where she showed off all of her existing ink, as well as her newest tattoo which she got to symbolize her recent miscarriage.

The 35-year-old was videoed by boyfriend Brock Davies as she pointed out and explained each one of her tattoos to the audience. Towards the end of the clip she revealed the poppy flower tattoo she got for the baby she and Brock lost last month.

“The last one I got most recently was to symbolize the baby we just lost,” she explained. “[The doctors] said it was the size of a poppy seed, and I really like poppy flowers. And I decided to get one right here to remember. I think it’s probably my favorite one.”

Scheana put the new art on the insider of her right forearm. The simple flower, which is done mostly in black, appears to have a little bit of color in the form of shading and takes up a good portion of her forearm.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

In the description of the video, Scheana noted that she doesn’t regret any of the tattoos on her body, the first two of which she got when she was 18. The Vanderpump Rules OG even remembered being drunk while going with some friends to receive some of her earliest ink.

“Hope you guys enjoyed seeing my tattoo description of all of my “random a**” tattoos. Some of them have meaning, some of them were just a fun memory but overall I don’t regret any of them… I just wish some of them were still legible,” she joked with a laughing emoji.

Brock and Scheana laughed about one of her tattoos which featured a fairy on her lower back. She remembered being impulsive about selecting the design from an artist’s book and joked that she has no idea what color eyes the creature even has.

Scheana’s most famous tattoo is likely her “it’s all happening” phrase which is on her right forearm as well. The quote from Almost Famous has gotten the “Good as Gold” singer poked fun at for quite some time, but it’s one of Scheana’s favorites. She’s not the only Vanderpump Rules star to get some new ink though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala Kent just put her fiance, Randall Emmett’s, nickname on her arm. The word “rand” appears above the lion tattoo on her inner right arm. The area also sports a tattoo of make-up brand name, Give Them Lala.