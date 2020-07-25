Regis Philbin Kids: How Many Children Did The Former ‘Live!’ Host Have?

Regis Philbin has died, as The Inquisitr reported. The beloved television personality had four children: daughter Amy and late son Daniel from his marriage to Catherine “Kay” Faylen and daughters Joanna and Jennifer “J.J.” with his widow, Joy Philbin.

Daniel Died In 2014 Of Natural Causes

Regis Philbin’s only son was born with a spinal cord defect. His disability was so severe that doctors amputated both of his legs in hopes of improving his condition. Daniel kept out of the limelight, for the most part. His disability didn’t keep him from having a successful career in public service, as he served in the Secretary of Defense’s Public Affairs Office’s Directorate of Public Inquiry and Analysis as a writer and editor.

Daniel was honored in 2002, on of 16 people with disabilities honored for their outstanding contributions to the Department of Defense.

“Philbin was sitting at his desk in the Pentagon when the terrorist-flown airliner slammed into the building on Sept. 11, 2001. His first reaction was, “Get the hell out of the building!” Once outside, he decided to see what he could do to help his office deal with the media.”

“That evening, while the building was still in flames, he returned to the Pentagon to help with the secretary of defense’s press conference. He came back on Sept. 12 to perform additional duties. This bravery and dedication were not without cost, as he was hospitalized later for several days.”

Daniel died of natural causes at age 29 in 2014.

Joanna Philbin Is An Accomplished Author

Joanna Philbin has published several books, including several in a series that began with The Daughters in May 2010. She followed that up in November of the same year with The Daughters Break the Rules. The Daughters Take the Stage and The Daughters Join the Party came out in 2011.

According to her bio on Amazon, Joanna started her first novel at the age of 7,” but only got as far as the second chapter.” She later earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and a juris doctor and master’s of fine arts from the University of Notre Dame, her father’s alma mater.

“Joanna now lives in Los Angeles with her pug, Edie, and a lot of books waiting to be read on her bedside table.”

Jennifer Philbin Is A Writer & Producer

Jennifer “J.J.” Philbin has a television career on the other side of the camera, serving as both writer and producer for a number of projects. According to her entry in the Internet Movie Database, her first writing credit came in 1995 for MADtv. J.J. went on to write for Saturday Night Live between 1999-2000, credited with contributing to 17 episodes. Starting in 2004, she wrote a slate of 12 episodes for The O.C., the first project for which she also served as a producer.

After serving as both writer and producer for the popular show New Girl, J.J. put, perhaps, the biggest feather in her cap, serving as series co-creator, writer and executive producer for the popular ensemble sitcom Single Parents.

Amy Philbin Has Avoided Public Life

Little is known about Amy Philbin, Regis’ eldest child. She eschewed public life and has managed to keep details of her life private. As Radar Online reported, Regis was accused of turning his back on his first two children “because his second wife wanted nothing to do with them.”

“They’re evil. What Joy and him did to those two kids because they were not her children was despicable,” said Daniel Philbin’s ex-wife Judy.

According to the report, Amy has endured a long battle with drugs and was allegedly near death in 2006. Regis purchased her a home to move her out of a crime-ridden area in Los Angeles.