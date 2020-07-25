Joy Philbin: Who Was Regis Philbin’s Wife?

Regis Philbin’s wife was Joy Philbin.

The 79-year-old is in the spotlight after the death of the former Live and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host from a heart attack at the age of 88. The couple’s relationship had been held up in the entertainment world as one of the strongest, with both speaking fondly of the other and gushing about their close connection after more than 50 years of marriage.

Joy And Regis Philbin Just Celebrated Their 50-Year Anniversary

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

As Closer Weekly noted, the pair had celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on March 1. A source told the outlet back in January that they planned a small celebration ahead of the actual date with a larger party closer to the actual date.

“Regis and Joy are always celebrating their marriage, but 50 years is a long time,” a person close to them told Closer. “They love Craig’s, it’s a regular staple for them. It’s not far from their condo in Beverly Hills. Their actual anniversary is in March, I think they’re planning something bigger with close friends and family.”

The source went on to say that the two were just as much in love now as when they first tied the knot.

“Regis worships the ground Joy walks on. They truly are best friends,” the source added. “Everyone loves Regis and Joy, they’re great company, have amazing stories, and they compliments each other perfectly. It’s one of Hollywood’s longest lasting marriages and a true love story.”

The couple shared two children together, 46-year-old Joanna and 45-year-old J.J., while Regis also had a daughter, Amy, and late son, Daniel, with former wife Catherine Faylen.

While Joy did not speak directly on his passing this weekend, the family released a statement remembering the longtime television host.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” read the statement, via People magazine. ‘We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Couple Shared Their Secrets To A Happy Union

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Both Regis and Joy Philbin were open about their relationship and their secrets to a happy marriage. In a 2011 interview with Parade magazine that came just ahead of the longtime Live co-host leaving his post on the show, the pair opened up about life in the spotlight and how to maintain a healthy relationship under such attention.

The interviewer asked the couple if they would ever consider being featured on a reality television show, an idea that did not sit well with Joy.

“You mean where the camera follows you around all day? Where you get up in the morning and they’re in your kitchen waiting for you?” she said. “I can tell you that’s not going to happen!”

The couple wasn’t entirely averse to appearing together, attending a number of events and being featured in an ad campaign for Advil that showed off their affinity for the game of tennis. Joy went on to share the “secret” for maintaining such a strong relationship over what was then 41 years — some spontaneity from her husband.

“There’s just something about Regis. There’s always something new on the horizon and it keeps our lives active and fun,” she told the magazine. “I’d rather be with Regis than any other person in the world.