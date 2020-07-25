Lyna Perez Slays In Yellow Bikini Top & Booty Shorts As She Teasingly Says ‘Let’s Spend The Whole Day Together

Instagram model Lyna Perez shared a new video with her fans on Saturday afternoon and this one showed her flaunting her curves in a jaw-dropping bikini ensemble. This clip was to promote the Bang Energy drink, but it looked like all people could take in were Lyna’s stunning curves.

Throughout this clip, Lyna wore a bright swimwear ensemble. She noted that it was from the brand Meg Liz Swim & Sportswear, and the top was their “Cayenne” piece. The triangle top had bright yellow straps and inserts with what appeared to be sheer panels between the yellow components.

Lyna flaunted a significant amount of deep cleavage throughout this video and she started things out by wrapping her hands around the straps and tugging at them a bit. The stunning model also wore white-and-yellow striped shorts that had a drawstring at the waist and beautifully showcased her curvy hips and pert derriere.

The 27-year-old Miami, Florida native did not incorporate anything complicated or particularly complex into this Bang Energy promotion. She stood outdoors in front of a gray brick wall and touseled her honey-blond tresses as she twisted back and forth to show off her insane physique.

A few seconds into this teaser, Lyna was recorded as she sat and kneeled on a lounge chair. She continuously toyed with the straps of her garments and flipped her long tresses, frequently smiling sexily toward the camera.

“Wow so damn Gorgeous,” a fan of Lyna’s declared.

More than 36,000 of Lyna’s 5.3 million fans viewed this one during the first hour after she had first revealed it. About 12,000 people hit the like button and almost 700 comments poured in right away as well.

“You are so beautiful as beautiful as a rose that’s why you are the queen of my heart,” a fan praised.

“You are the hottest woman on the planet, Lyna!” someone else determined.

This clip was not all that long, but it certainly seemed to hit all the highlights in terms of the beauty’s most infamous assets and what her fans love to see. Glimpses of her curvy booty are always appreciated, as are moments of Lyna flaunting her busty assets. Her abs were on full display, of course, and her hourglass figure tantalized her supporters.

“Love this super cute and that yellow girl yessss,” another comment detailed.

It is nothing unusual to see the popular model showing off her assets in something skimpy like this. However, this Bang Energy teaser was especially sultry and Lyna’s followers could not resist showering her with love after checking it out.