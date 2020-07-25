Rita Ora Rocks A Zebra-Print Top With A Sultry Cut-Out

Rita Ora stunned her 16.1 million Instagram followers with her latest photo, which featured her modeling an animal-print top with a large cut-out at the bust. The British singer shared the update with fans on Saturday, July 25.

Rita tagged the location of the image as London, where she was in a room with a large window behind her and a dark brown leather chair next to her. A green plant stood in the corner in the background.

The picture was shot from the waist-up, and featured a close-up of her face. Rita looked off-camera in the picture, her gaze fixed somewhere in the distance. Her honey brown irises stood out due to the kohl liner on her lids and waterline.

She wore a long-sleeved, zebra-print blouse with a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The top boasted a keyhole cut-out at her décolletage, which showcased a hint of her bust. The garment was also a crop top, which showed off her toned and taut midriff. Rita wore low-cut blue pants that dipped below her belly button.

Her tresses, including her bangs, were parted in the middle and featured a retro-style fringe that reached her eyes and curved around her cheekbones. Her hair then fanned out, away from her face, as it cascaded down her shoulders in slight waves. Her locks ended just below her chest. The roots of her hair were done in a brassy caramel shade that quickly transitioned into a blond hue, giving her tresses a two-toned look.

Her lips were slightly parted, and she showed off a hint of her sparkly white teeth.

She captioned the photo with a simple red heart.

In the comments section of the post, Rita’s followers showered her with praise and compliments for her latest look.

Some thought she resembled another musical icon.

“You look like jlo,” one fan commented, including a teary-eyed smiley face.

“Jlo?” asked a second follower.

Others were entranced by her beauty.

“You are so gorgeous Rita! I love you,” another social media user declared, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“Wow this is beautiful!” a fourth person exclaimed, following up their message with a shocked smiley.

At the time of this writing, the snap racked up more than 130,000 likes and received upwards of 1,200 comments.

In one of her most recent posts, as reported by The Inquisitr, the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer posed in a series of black and white shots while wearing an unbuttoned cardigan.