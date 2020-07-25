Christina Milian Strikes A Sultry Pose In Gray Lingerie From Savage X Fenty

In her latest Instagram share, pop star and actress Christina Milian stunned her 6.3 million followers with a sexy snap in which she rocked sizzling lingerie. The lingerie set was from Savage x Fenty, and Christina made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She is an ambassador for the brand, as she also mentioned in the caption, and has worn lingerie from the label on her page several times before.

Christina stood in a doorway, with one hand positioned on the charcoal gray door to her left. Her curves were on full display in a satin set that left little to the imagination. The bra showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. Though the cups were crafted from a plain fabric with a bit of a sheen to it, there was lace detailing between the cups and along the band.

Christina layered on several necklaces that drew even more attention to her cleavage, including one with a small pendant that sat in the middle of her chest, and another that draped between her breasts before ending with a circular pendant nestled between her ample assets.

She paired the bra with matching underwear that likewise had lace detailing. The underwear sat low on her hips, leaving plenty of her stomach exposed. It also showed off the large tattoo spread across her hip and inching down her thigh.

The photo was cropped just below her hips, so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her fans to appreciate.

Christina kept the rest of her look simple, allowing her curves to make a major statement. She finished off her accessories with a delicate bracelet on one wrist and some hoop earrings, and her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail that highlighted her naturally stunning features.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 98,700 likes as well as 1,120 comments within just one hour of going live.

“How did you just have a baby?!” one fan wrote, unable to believe how incredible Christina post-baby body was.

“Dip it low… pick it up slow,” another commented, referencing one of her songs.

“Christina you are gorgeous omg,” a third fan added, including a trio of heart emoji in the comment.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” another wrote.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina headed out to the waters of Saint-Tropez for a paddleboard adventure. She rocked a white one-piece swimsuit from Gucci that showed some major cleavage and perched atop the board in the water, looking stunning.