Natalie Martinez Stuns In Wild Bikini Shot: ‘Wake Up, Flip Hair’

Natalie Martinez showed off her bikini body in a recent Instagram post, but what appeared to catch her follower’s eyes was her astonishing hair flipping skills and the photographer’s amazing talent at capturing precisely the right moment.

In her caption, Natalie did not credit the photographer who caught the astonishing natural shot, but she did give a shoutout to flipping her hair and kicking behind, and her fans seemed to enjoy the view. More than 8,100 hit the “like” button, and over 120 also took a moment to leave a comment on the gravity-defying shot.

Several fans who replied wanted to know how many times she had to try to capture the fantastic shot, and the answer was surprising.

“Just tell me the no. of takes, and I’ll make my peace with the pic,” a follower wondered.

“Second try,” read actress’s shocking reply.

Other Instagrammers complimented Natalie on her hot body and the cool image, with many using the flame emoji to indicate how hot they thought she looked.

“Beautiful like the sparkling stars on an endless night,” wrote one fan with a sparkling pink heart.

“Perfect. You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” another devotee replied, along with several smilies, a flexed arm, flame, and rose emoji.

“Wow, what a phenomenal picture!! You should print this one. You look perfect,” suggested a fourth follower.

In the shot, Natalie wore the same bright bikini that The Inquisitr reported on yesterday. However, more of it could be seen from the angle of the picture. The top featured a hint of the actress’s ample cleavage, and the bikini bottoms dipped in the front to showcase her flat stomach. She stood in a clear stream with water flowing over various sized rocks. The background included a sizeable gray rock rising from the ground with several green leafy trees on the banks of the running water.

The stunning image featured Natalie’s wet hair fanned out above her head. Water droplets streamed, starting with a larger splash in the water, all the way from the pool in a semi-circle from the tips of her locks. The photographer managed to catch the scene at the perfect moment. The actress arched her back, showing off her curvy backside, and she held her arms straight down her side with her hands resting on her thick thighs. The sunlight twinkled on the clear rushing stream, and Natalie’s shadow reflected just under her, indicating the sun was high in the sky at that moment.