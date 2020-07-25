Ashley Alexiss Serves Up Attitude In Tight Jeans & A Black T-Shirt

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap taken in front of a plain white backdrop that allowed her outfit and hourglass figure to take center stage. The look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn countless ensembles from the brand before, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Her look was casual, but it still managed to accentuate her curvaceous figure. On top, Ashley wore a black t-shirt with short sleeves and a crew neckline that kept her cleavage covered up. The fabric stretched over her ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist, and the top seemed slightly cropped.

Text stretched across the front of the t-shirt in both white and red, and it listed several cities around the world, from Paris to San Francisco. Ashley paired the top with jeans that fit her like a glove, clinging to her voluptuous hips. The jeans had distressed details on them, from small patches near her hips to large cut-outs over her thighs that showed off a bit of skin.

The photo was cropped partway down Ashley’s thighs so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire. She finished off the look with a few accessories, including some hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

Ashley posed with one hand on her waist and the other adjusting her sunglasses. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression, and her long blond locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. She paired the sexy snap with a caption that expressed how eager she was to begin travelling again.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 10,500 likes within 18 hours. It also received 93 comments from her eager audience.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’d also recommend Tokyo!” another fan commented, referencing Ashley’s caption.

“I gotta say, you never take a bad pic… you’re so beautiful and awesome,” another follower added.

“Slay,” another remarked simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

The casual jeans-and-top combination wasn’t the first look Ashley wore from Fashion Nova Curve this week. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a printed romper while spending time outdoors with a horse. While Ashley mentioned in the caption that the ensemble was comfortable, it also managed to showcase her hourglass figure to perfection.